Steven Adams is a large, physically imposing individual who is able to effortlessly lift other large, physically imposing individuals and move them out of the way. Steven Adams is a big dude. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he’s a rather large guy. It’s not a surprise that he’s incredibly strong as well. And as it turns out, the 28-year-old center from New Zealand also appears to be pretty protective of his teammates. He doesn’t seem to like it when someone wants to fight one of his teammates.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO