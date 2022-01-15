AP Week in Pictures: Global

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 8 - 14, 2022

From Russia’s Alexandra Trusova performing in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn Estonia to a woman's grief after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, north of the capital of Islamabad Pakistan to the beauty of a large ice disk slowly rotating in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

