ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Grief heals with a dash of humor in ‘Pivoting’

By Kate Feldman
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like death to turn your life inside out, as three friends in the new dark comedy “Pivoting” learn the hard way. The Fox sitcom, which premiered last week, finds the three survivors of a Long Island friend group picking up the pieces after the death of the fourth. Sarah...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
Griffin Daily News

‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

Three Long Island besties are making major life changes after cancer takes their friend Coleen in this irreverent comedy, Pivoting, that explores sisterhood, grief, and the power of hitting the reset button. Exec producer Liz Astrof introduces the trio. 1. Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) After years consumed with raising three kids...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Pivoting: Season One Ratings

FOX has had a tough time establishing new live-action comedies and the network only has one other, Call Me Kat, on the air. Will Pivoting survive where others have failed? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy series, the Pivoting TV show stars...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Pot Stirrer Has a ‘Killer’ Night in Store

Daytime fave heads to primetime in a chilling LMN premiere. We have exciting news to share for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). The CBS soap vet will be turning up in a new LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) premiere this weekend. On Friday, January 21, at 8pm, Kanan will appear in the role of Earl in Killer Ambition alongside Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless, young John), Tahnee Harrison, Carrie Schroeder and Monique Parent.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Eliza Coupe
Person
Maggie Q
Person
Sarah
Mountain Xpress

Humor Issue 2022

2021 ran Western North Carolina a bit ragged, so it’s time to catch a breather with our annual Humor Issue. You’ll find wacky predictions for the coming year, a full spread of local cartoons, a take on Asheville- area dating and much more. arts. food. -by Kay West.
ASHEVILLE, NC
TrendHunter.com

Bathroom Humor Games

The ‘Pass The Ass Game’ is a multi-player board game that plays with chance and involves quick thinking. Farts have always been funny and entertaining, just like this fast pace game that the whole family will enjoy. The game challenges players to think on their feet and match letters to the categories before time runs out.
TV SHOWS
CHICAGO READER

Ghostly grief

In January of 2020, Black Button Eyes Productions presented the Chicago premiere of Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s quirky musical ghost story Whisper House, about an 11-year-old boy living in a haunted lighthouse. Now the company—whose motto is “We help magic invade reality”—has returned to song-driven supernatural storytelling with Mary Rose, an original musical based on a century-old drama by the Scottish writer James M. Barrie. With a script by Black Button artistic director Ed Rutherford and songs by Rutherford and composer-lyricist Jeff Bouthiette, this is a curious and engaging fantasy, by turns whimsical, melancholy, and macabre.
CHICAGO, IL
psychologytoday.com

Is Grief Healthy or Pathological?

This post is a review of Grief: A Philosophical Guide. By Michael Cholbi. Princeton University Press. 219 pp. $24.95. Socrates often described grief as a “sickness,” commonly experienced by women and inferior men. Poetry depicting “wailing and lamentations of men of repute,” he declared, should be censored.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash
durangodowntown.com

Learning to Live with Grief

Durango resident Wendy Barney was in Peru on a hiking trip when she received a call informing her that her ex-husband had committed suicide. And worse yet, their 15 year old son discovered his body. She says she wouldn’t have survived mentally or emotionally had it not been for the support she found through the Grief Center of Southwest Colorado. You’re watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Express Employment Professionals and The Payroll Department. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The loss of a loved one can be devastating, even life-threatening. But a local nonprofit, the Grief Center of Southwest Colorado, has been offering professional grief therapy for the past 13 years to help survivors understand their grief and to help them find their way to a new life without their loved ones. Founder and professional grief therapist Judy Austin said she started the Center after working with Hospice of Mercy patients and their families, and saw that survivors of loved ones who weren’t in hospice needed just as much support. Austin and a team of professional grief counselors offer individual and group therapy sessions on a sliding scale fee. The Center also serves as an umbrella organization for peer group support programs, like survivors of loss from suicide and grief recovery after substance passing.
DURANGO, CO
psychologytoday.com

Processing Grief

Grief can cause many emotions such as anger, disbelief, fear, guilt, and profound sadness. Grief can also cause physical symptoms including insomnia, weight loss, weight gain, fatigue, nausea, or physical pain. It is important to take care of yourself while grieving in order to remain as physically and mentally healthy...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy