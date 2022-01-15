Grief heals with a dash of humor in ‘Pivoting’

Durango resident Wendy Barney was in Peru on a hiking trip when she received a call informing her that her ex-husband had committed suicide. And worse yet, their 15 year old son discovered his body. She says she wouldn’t have survived mentally or emotionally had it not been for the support she found through the Grief Center of Southwest Colorado. You’re watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Express Employment Professionals and The Payroll Department. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The loss of a loved one can be devastating, even life-threatening. But a local nonprofit, the Grief Center of Southwest Colorado, has been offering professional grief therapy for the past 13 years to help survivors understand their grief and to help them find their way to a new life without their loved ones. Founder and professional grief therapist Judy Austin said she started the Center after working with Hospice of Mercy patients and their families, and saw that survivors of loved ones who weren’t in hospice needed just as much support. Austin and a team of professional grief counselors offer individual and group therapy sessions on a sliding scale fee. The Center also serves as an umbrella organization for peer group support programs, like survivors of loss from suicide and grief recovery after substance passing.

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO