Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs picked up their ninth win in their last 10 games, but it didn't come without a little bit of drama at the end… not just with the game itself, but with Kristaps Porzingis getting benched for the final four minutes.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO