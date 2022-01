Responsible consumption habits are a crucial component of sustainability—and one young retailer is making it her mission to train consumers accordingly. Though online retailer Toward just launched in August last year, it’s setting a bold precedent that it hopes established retailers will follow: On Jan. 10, it put a cap on the number of orders a customer can place each year. By requiring customers to log in to make a purchase, the platform is able to ensure that no more than 12 orders in a year—which averages one order per month—will be placed by the same customer. By limiting orders, as...

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO