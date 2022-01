Top democrats and the eldest son of Martin Luther King marked the national holiday that would have celebrated his father’s 93rd birthday by railing against the de facto Senate supermajority requirement. They called out two Democrats for enabling Republican attacks on voting rights by refusing to change Senate rules so Democrats can enact voting rights legislation.Speaking at Washington’s Union Station, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III warned that American democracy “stands on the brink of serious trouble” as long as voting rights legislation backed by Democrats remains bogged down in the upper chamber.The Senate is set to return...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO