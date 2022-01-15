ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Chases Her Own Identity in a Teasing Miniature Psychodrama

By Guy Lodge
Cover picture for the article“Italian Studies” begins on that most minor, familiar but nonetheless disorienting of social embarrassments: You run into a person who knows you, but you cannot for the life of you remember them. For most of us, it’s a simple slip of the memory. For London-based writer Alina, confronted with a blank...

Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
tucsonpost.com

Vanessa Kirby replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag'

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Makers of Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag' have roped in actor Vanessa Kirby as a replacement to Jodie Comer after the latter left the project. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kirby will play Josephine in the historical film that also stars Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon.
theplaylist.net

11 Films To See In January: ‘Italian Studies,’ ‘The 355’ & More

While the end of the year coverage has mostly finished up, there’s still plenty of films that most of the average viewers have yet to see, making January a greater month for catch-up than anything else. This is especially true as critically acclaimed films such as “Parallel Mothers” continue their rollout. Other films such as “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which already had their limited release run, will be making their debut on streaming services this month while others, such as “A Hero,” leap to Amazon. Aside from the films that have already been written about at length, some have created a buzz differently, such as the Jessica Chastain-led “The 355,” which aims to let women be the face of the traditional spy thriller. Elsewhere, there are also films such as “Belle,” a passion project for director Mamoru Hosoda, which will be well worth the wait for fans with its incredible visuals. Not to mention Sundance, which will continue to introduce a slew of new and exciting films at the end of this month (yes, it’s gone virtual, but look for our preview soon).
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Italian Studies (2022)

Written and Directed by Adam Leon. Starring Vanessa Kirby, Simon Bruckner, Annabel Hoffman, Annika Wahlsten, Chris Arias, Fred Hechinger, Ray Lipstein, Maya Hawke, and David Ajala. SYNOPSIS:. A writer loses her memory. Adrift in NYC, she connects with a group of teenagers – in conversations both real and imagined –...
idownloadblog.com

Apple in ‘advanced negotiations’ to replace Jodie Comer in upcoming Apple TV+ film ‘Kitbag’ after she departs the project [Updated: Vanessa Kirby joins the party]

In January of 2021, it was reported that Ridley Scott was bringing his film about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte to Apple TV+. We already know that Joaquin Phoenix (C’mon C’mon) is set to star in the film as Bonaparte, and we learned later that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) would be joining him. However, there’s been a bit of a change as far as casting is concerned.
thefilmstage.com

Adam Leon on the Experiment of Italian Studies, New York as a Community, and Generational Similarities

Adam Leon’s films look at New York City with a street-side view. His characters, through his first three features, wander the neighborhoods of the Lower East Side, or the Bronx, or the West Village with little cash and minor control of their situation. From the SXSW Grand Jury Winner Gimme the Loot (2012) to Netflix’s hangout romantic dramedy Tramps (2016), Leon makes films depicting different parts of the city he grew up in, the interactions that go unnoticed and overlooked, the people that get passed and immediately forgotten.
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
