MCMINNVILLE, ORE. – Tomahawk native Alyssa Lampe was hired as an assistant wrestling coach at Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore., on Jan. 5. Lampe is an accomplished wrestler with accolades dating back to her time at Tomahawk High School, when she became the first female wrestler to qualify for the State tournament. After high school, she continued to compete nationally and internationally, accumulating a stunning list of achievements.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO