Eugene, OR

Mass shooting at Oregon rap concert leaves six hospitalized

By Jesse O’Neill
 4 days ago

Six people were injured after a shooting broke out at a rap concert in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, police said.

Multiple shots were fired at WOW Hall, where rappers Lil Bean, Zay Bang and other artists were slated to perform around 9:30 p.m., local time, the Eugene Police Department said.

The people who were wounded were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released, and cops didn’t say whether they had all been injured by gunfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ievuO_0dmVZsMa00
The shooting occurred at WOW Hall, a music venue in Eugene, Ore.

No one was in custody late Friday.

“Police are actively working the investigation,” the department said, asking anyone with relevant information to come forward.

