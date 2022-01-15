ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How, When and Where to Catch the First Full Moon of 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Wolf Moon,” which marks the first full moon of 2022, is expected to rise on Monday, January 17. Arriving in the constellation of Cancer, the “Wolf Moon” gets its name due to the howling of wolves that are...

Elite Daily

The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Give These 4 Zodiac Signs The Push They Need

It’s officially a new year, but do things *feel* new yet? The beginning of 2022 hasn’t exactly been smooth, especially when it comes to astrology. You might still be dealing with drama you were hoping to leave behind in 2021, but couldn’t resolve in time. There may be a lot of unfinished business, but the first full moon of 2022 can give you a much-needed push. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the most, this full moon could be an empowering reminder to keep going.
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
BGR.com

Scientists watched a dying star explode for the first time ever

Dying stars can be quite a sight. In fact, they’re often considered some of the most dramatic and violent events to take place throughout space. Oftentimes, though, they happen so far away that we aren’t able to get a good look at them. That’s not the case with a recent dying star, though. In fact, scientists were able to get front-row seats to the death of this celestial giant. Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more Scientists got to see this dying star take its final breath Located around 120 million light-years from the Earth, the...
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
Space.com

Full Wolf Moon, the first full moon of 2022, rises tonight

The first full moon of 2022 rises tonight (Jan. 17) alongside the Martin Luther King holiday in the United States and you can expect a dazzling (if chilly) view of Earth's neighbor, weather permitting. The January full moon, also known as the full Wolf Moon, reaches its peak tonight at...
StyleCaster

Fair Warning, The Full Moon in Cancer on January 17 Miiiiight Make You Cry

The first full moon of the year, the Full moon in Cancer, occurs on January 17—and spoiler, there might be some tears. But never fear, because as deeply emotional as this full moon may be, it is also filled to the brim with opportunities to help you sort through and release your emotional baggage and bring some serious deep-cleansing to your psyche. Self-care is your best ally to navigate through this super special full moon. Check out all the deets below to learn more. With a full moon in the sign of Cancer, we’ve reached the midpoint of another 29.5 day...
