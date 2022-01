Battle Beast have released a new song, “Where Angels Fear to Fly.”. The track will appear on the group’s new album, Circus of Doom, out January 21. “‘Where Angels Fear to Fly’ was born of gratitude to those who have had the courage to change the world. With the song we want to show our respect for those who have been cracking unequal structures for generations. It was inspired by our grandparents and other brave pioneers who have worked hard for a more equal society.

