ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Wire Transfer Confirmation Deemed Proof of Patent Review Payment

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfirmation of a wire transfer is sufficient to show that a company has paid the fees required to challenge a patent at...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Why Patent Litigation Is a Natural Fit for Financing

Litigation finance is poised for another year of growth and innovation, particularly in the area of patent litigation. The unique risk-reward characteristics of patent cases have propelled an interest in patent litigation investment. Results from Bloomberg Law’s 2021 Litigation Finance Survey confirm a steady growth in litigation funding for patent...
LAW
CoinTelegraph

Verasity’s proof-of-view passes examination by Chinese patent office

Verasity is pleased to announce that its Proof of View (PoV) technology has passed its examination by the People’s Republic of China National Intellectual Property Administration — becoming the first ad tech module based on blockchain technology patent approval in China. Verasity’s PoV technology ensures that content and...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Office#Wire Transfer
bloomberglaw.com

Billions Zapped Away With Tax Cheating Software (Video)

Tax zappers are helping some restaurants and bars skim an estimated $30 billion dollars in sales tax annually. The tax zapping software is installed in cash registers, or other point-of-sale devices, and can help make certain items disappear from a restaurant’s sales receipts. Tax auditors say the businesses that use zappers report less in sales than they actually bring in, cheating governments out of their share of the tax revenue. In this video, Richard Ainsworth, an adjunct professor at New York University School of Law and an authority on tax fraud, explains what tax zappers are, how they work, and how to put an end to them.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Little-Known Part of Immigration and Nationality Act Packs a Punch

Employers who rely on H-1B visa holders, other temporary workers, or who sponsor green card holders should make sure that their employment practices comply fully with a little-known provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA): Section 1324b. Otherwise, they may find themselves in the crosshairs of the Justice Department, the Labor Department, plaintiffs’ lawyers, or all three.
IMMIGRATION
bloomberglaw.com

The Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate Is Unlawful, Too

Any statute in a storm appears to be the Biden administration’s approach to imposing a vaccine mandate. The Procurement Act of 1949 was created “to provide the Federal Government with an economical and efficient system for” procurement. Like the OSHA statute that the U.S. Supreme Court just held does not authorize a nationwide vaccine-or-test mandate, it says nothing about controlling Americans’ health-care decisions.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

CarData Website Insufficient for Trademark Suit in Massachusetts

‘Purposeful availment’ requires more than existence of website. CarData Consultants Inc. beat a trademark infringement suit filed against it in a Massachusetts federal court by Motus LLC, as it isn’t subject to the court’s personal jurisdiction, the First Circuit said. The employee expense management company’s website wasn’t...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Lyft Breaks From Uber on Disclosing California Safety Reports

Lyft doesn’t want to be bound by Uber agreement with agency. is balking at having to publicly release safety reports confidentially submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. Lyft’s objection filed Tuesday questioned the “murky origins” of the proposal that’s part of a settlement with.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Three Skills Bankruptcy Associates Need to Stand Out

Attorneys new to commercial bankruptcy practice often focus on obvious areas to build up their expertise: mastering the substantive and procedural rules of Chapter 11 and boosting their litigation and transactional skills. But new bankruptcy attorneys shouldn’t overlook developing three additional skills as they start their careers. 1. Accounting...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Cooley’s Financial Services Team Beefs Up With Buckley Hires

Cooley LLP has hired a three-partner team from Buckley LLP to represent financial services companies in regulatory enforcement matters and litigation, further building an in-demand practice that a year ago recruited its leading partners from Morrison & Foerster. Michelle Rogers, Katherine Katz, and Joshua Kotin are the partners making the...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy