A new study published in Obesity Reviews suggests that the food environment in high income countries, including the UK, hampers people's efforts to lose weight and sustain it, by making it difficult for them to purchase and consume healthier food options. Furthermore, the Government has not taken adequate measures to remodel the food environment. The "food environment" represents settings where people can routinely purchase and consume food outside of the home, along with constant exposure to food advertisements and promotions.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO