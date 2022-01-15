ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Chases Her Own Identity in a Teasing Miniature Psychodrama

By Guy Lodge
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Italian Studies” begins on that most minor, familiar but nonetheless disorienting of social embarrassments: You run into a person who knows you, but you cannot for the life of you remember them. For most of us, it’s a simple slip of the memory. For London-based writer Alina, confronted with a blank...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

worldofreel.com

‘Italian Studies': Not Even Vanessa Kirby Can Save This Wandering Statement of Nothingness [Capsule]

In “Italian Studies,” the wonderful Vanessa Kirby is stranded in a sea of nothingness. This is the kind of pretentious independent film that gives the art form a bad name. It’s intended to be a surreal and hypnotic dive into the head of an amnesiac, but is akin to watching paint dry for a mind-numbing 78 minutes. Kirby’s, at first, unnamed protagonist gets a severe bout of temporary amnesia, she can’t remember who she is and what she’s doing on the streets of New York City. She wanders around, thinks back about prior conversations that vaguely pop into her head. Meanwhile, what are the odds that in a city of 14 million people, she bumps into people who know her, but that she sadly can’t remember. It turns out her name is Alina Reynolds and she’s a semi-successful author. Despite knowing her identity, a lot of questions go unresolved; does she have family? is she married? what’s the deal with the temporary amnesia? Alas, anyone hoping for an answer will be disappointed As Nicholas Britell’s beautifully atmospheric score continuously invades the muddled frames of this film, much like Alina, your interest starts to wander more and more. This disappointing film is all the more crushing when you realize it was directed by Adam Leon, whose last film, “Tramps,” was a buried indie treasure at TIFF 2016. And, there are moments in “Italian Studies” that do hint at something much better. I’m almost inclined to say that I’d watch Kirby read the phone book and be enthralled by her enigmatic presence, but I guess roaming around the streets of New York City with no purpose whatsoever seems to stretch those limits of patience, and sanity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Italian Studies (2022)

Written and Directed by Adam Leon. Starring Vanessa Kirby, Simon Bruckner, Annabel Hoffman, Annika Wahlsten, Chris Arias, Fred Hechinger, Ray Lipstein, Maya Hawke, and David Ajala. SYNOPSIS:. A writer loses her memory. Adrift in NYC, she connects with a group of teenagers – in conversations both real and imagined –...
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Director Adam Leon and actor Simon Bickner Talk ‘Italian Studies’

Director Adam Leon and actor Simon Bickner discuss their new film ‘Italian Studies,’ which stars Vanessa Kirby and was released in theaters and on demand January 14th. Premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and opening in theaters and On Demand January 14th is ‘Italian Studies’ from director Adam Leon (‘Tramps’) and starring Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby (‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ ‘Hobbs & Shaw’). In addition to Kirby, the movie also features Maya Hawke (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), Fred Hachinger (‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’), and new comer Simon Brickner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Italian Studies’ Interview: Adam Leon On His New Film And Journeying Through Manhattan With Vanessa Kirby

It didn’t take long for Adam Leon to establish himself as one of the top filmmakers at capturing different aspects of New York City. His two previous films, Gimme the Loot and Tramps, followed young people as they explored the city, discovering new things while also discovering themselves. Leon’s latest, Italian Studies, is the same in many ways, but with a big star in Vanessa Kirby and an ambiguous storyline to match an experimental filmmaking style, it would prove to be very different.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Studiocanal, The Picture Company Plot Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘Endless Night’; Preston Thompson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it. Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of. Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Adam Leon on the Experiment of Italian Studies, New York as a Community, and Generational Similarities

Adam Leon’s films look at New York City with a street-side view. His characters, through his first three features, wander the neighborhoods of the Lower East Side, or the Bronx, or the West Village with little cash and minor control of their situation. From the SXSW Grand Jury Winner Gimme the Loot (2012) to Netflix’s hangout romantic dramedy Tramps (2016), Leon makes films depicting different parts of the city he grew up in, the interactions that go unnoticed and overlooked, the people that get passed and immediately forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Confused? Can't Trust Your Eyes? GOOD! EXCLUSIVE: 'Italian Studies' Director Adam Leon Tells All on Working With Vanessa Kirby and the Feeling of Forgetting. You NEED to Hear What He Says!

"You're not frustrated with the movie. You're curious." If you tried to tell someone that they were going to watch a movie where they likely wouldn't know what was happening, but that was the point, they would likely look at you like you had six heads. However, Italian Studies is a perfectly crafted film in that it doesn't give you a plot. It gives you a feeling: one you will toss around in your head for days.
MOVIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES

