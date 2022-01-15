Golden Suns drop second consecutive road loss

Following Duke women's basketball's first back-to-back losses of the season, the Blue Zone is here with our thoughts on the latest rankings:. Though the Blue Devils had a solid start to their season, reaching the poll for the first time and taking their opponents by storm, competition in the ACC has led to abrupt changes for the squad. Duke has proved itself competitive on multiple occasions—it tallied wins against Notre Dame and Syracuse, but a loss was firmly in the conversation in both of those victories. That conversation finally caught up with the group Monday morning, as the Blue Devils’ three conference losses led to a several-spot drop. Their losses include two handed to them by Virginia Tech, which has made a clear argument for being a stronger team than Duke, beating the Blue Devils on two occasions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO