Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Uhlaender now has made five of the six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. She’s also the first American woman from...

Daily Breeze

WesternU provost to give Team USA a mental boost at Beijing Olympics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
POMONA, CA
Vail Daily

Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
VAIL, CO
Katie Uhlaender
Kelly Curtis
Andy Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray held off 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years. The five-time runner-up has missed three trips to Melbourne Park since then because of injuries or illness and lost in the first round in 2019. He thought that might have been his last appearance at Melbourne Park because of a hip injury that required two operations. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev had a more routine first-round win. He’s bidding to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title in the next Grand Slam tournament he plays after claiming his first such trophy.
SPORTS
Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. In all 11 players who played in the WNBA last season are among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that will begin Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.
BASKETBALL
Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

BEIJING (AP) — With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital are disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions. Organizers have announced no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. People interviewed this week appeared understanding of the restrictions, although China allows no public protests, or opinion polling and tightly restricts the media and critical speech. Beijing reported just one new case of the highly contagious omicron variant on Wednesday in Beijing, where parts of the city are under lockdown.
SPORTS
Beijing, CN
NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

Hall of Famer Julius Erving says the commercial success he and other NBA players enjoyed in the 1980s didn’t just happen. The NBA champion known as Dr. J says players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan gave credit to him and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But they all stood on the shoulders of others. The 71-year-old Erving continues to be an ambassador of the game. He prides himself on being a Salvation Army kid. He said that’s what helped make him who he is. Erving says he never could have envisioned what his life has become, and doesn’t think the NBA could envision what it has become today.
NBA
Virus, injuries, standings all factor in NBA trade deadline

The basic mantra for all NBA teams this season should be just get into the playoffs. It applies to franchises at the top of the league standings or on the fringe of the playoff race. Given the array of injuries to big-name players and the hour-by-hour uncertainty due to the virus, being healthy is even a greater priority than usual. The impending trade deadline next month could be a dilemma for general managers, because NBA standings may not give an accurate measuring stick of where a team stands. Imagine Jamal Murray re-joining reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in time for a postseason run. Or Victor Oladipo in Miami, if he continues to progress from the leg surgery. That alters the postseason landscape.
NBA

