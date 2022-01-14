ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Cure Rate High, Recurrence Low, in Transplant Patients with CDI

By Jared Kaltwasser
contagionlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of the prospective study diverge from published retrospective studies. Despite their weakened immune state, patients who undergo solid organ transplant or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) appear to have a high cure rate when they suffer Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to new research. The study, reported...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life — a first for medical science. Doctors at University of Maryland School of Medicine said Monday the patient is doing well three days after surgery. The patient is 57-year-old David Bennett, a Maryland handyman too sick to get a human heart. Bennett said before the surgery: “I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice.” Friday’s surgery showed for the first time that a gene-edited animal heart can function in the human body without immediate rejection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fredhutch.org

Novel transplant approach improves the odds for leukemia patients

In the latest and largest study yet of a novel technique for treating leukemia patients, researchers have affirmed that it dramatically reduces a common debilitating side effect — chronic graft-vs.-host disease — in those receiving blood stem cell transplants. The experimental approach, which uses a kind of magnetic...
CANCER
healio.com

Survival rate rises steadily among patients with relapsed ALL after stem cell transplant

The 2-year OS rate nearly doubled during the past 2 decades among patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia who relapsed after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, according to study results. The findings, published in Clinical Cancer Research, indicated the factors associated with the sustained OS increase are likely multifactorial.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdi#Organ Transplants#Infectious Diseases#Journal#Md#Cdi 1#Hsct
IFLScience

Cronutt The Sea Lion's Epilepsy Cured By Pig Brain Cell Transplant

An unlikely star has stepped – or should we say, slid – into the epilepsy treatment story after a sea lion named Cronutt underwent an experimental therapy. After experiencing worsening epileptic seizures that left Cronutt unable to eat, a groundbreaking procedure was carried out to transplant healthy pig brain cells into the sea lion’s damaged brain.
PETS
Hep

Starting Hepatitis C Treatment at Time of Diagnosis Leads to High Cure Rate

People with hepatitis C who start direct-acting antiviral treatment when and where they are diagnosed had a high likelihood of achieving a cure, according to study results presented at the 2021 AASLD Liver Meeting. By eliminating the need to navigate the medical system, this model could be a good option for marginalized populations, including people experiencing homelessness and people who inject drugs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle changes can be critical for kidney transplant patients' long-term survival

Cancer, infections and heart disease pose the greatest risk to kidney transplant recipients ― not organ rejection ― according to a recently published Mayo Clinic study. Researchers discovered that recipient death due to factors other than organ rejection is the leading cause for transplanted kidney loss. Only 1 in 4 transplanted kidney losses were caused by organ rejection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
2minutemedicine.com

Patients with image-confirmed cerebral infarct have superior benefit from clopidogrel-aspirin therapy in preventing recurrent stroke

1. A post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial of patients experiencing transient ischemic attack and minor stroke (TIAMS) found that patients who had image-confirmed infarct were at higher risk of recurrent stroke compared to those whose imaging did not show infarction. 2. Combination therapy with clopidogrel & aspirin was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
The Independent

‘Nocebo effect’ may be behind two-thirds of Covid vaccine symptoms, study suggests

Nearly two-thirds of reported adverse effects to vaccination against Covid-19, such as headaches and fatigue, could be due to the “nocebo” effect – a negative version of the placebo effect – a new study has suggested.While under the placebo effect, a person’s health improves after taking treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit, such as a sugar pill, or a syringe full of saline, the nocebo effect occurs when individuals experience unpleasant side effects after a similar treatment, the scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in the US said.The researchers assessed data from 12 clinical trials of Covid-19...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Balstilimab With Zalifrelimab Elicits High, Durable Responses in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

In patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer, the second-line combination of balstilimab and zalifrelimab may offer meaningful clinical benefit, but further research is needed. The combination of the anti-PD-1 agent, balstilimab and the anti-CTLA4 antibody, zalifrelimab showed promising clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile for the treatment of...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy