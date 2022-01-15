Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler – Advice for Alice, and lessons on life

The title of George Clooney’s warm and fuzzy film adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s best-selling 2005 memoir involves a bit of clever wordplay. First, The Tender Bar is an affectionate allusion to the place where much of the film’s action takes place, if action is the right word for a story that’s mostly about words and feelings: a tavern in working class Manhasset, Long Island, named the Dickens, after the English writer. But it’s also an inversion of “bartender,” which is only one thing you might call the character of Moehringer’s Uncle Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, a bookish autodidact and dispenser of both shots (to the bar’s friendly regulars) and avuncular wisdom — which he calls the “male sciences” — to his nephew, played by Daniel Ranieri at age 11 and Tye Sheridan as a young adult.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO