Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler – Advice for Alice, and lessons on life

By Jill Pertler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about a new year that often has me reflecting on time. I guess that’s fairly natural. For many of us, January is a time of assessing priorities, setting goals, wrapping up the old year, and planning for what’s to come. This year, those thoughts...

SLICES OF LIFE

Turning the calendar over to a new year is often a time of reflection, not only to look backward but also to look ahead. What can happen to make the future bigger and brighter? The past year has been overflowing with lessons for my life. Itís been a year of change and challenges, struggles and success. Simply put, I’ve learned […]
