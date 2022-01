With the Columbus Blue Jackets sitting 11 points out of a playoff spot today’s NHL rumors have the Columbus Blue Jackets shopping forward Jack Roslovic. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff reports Roslovic’s name may surprise some people that he is available, but he has underachieved and the Blue Jackets would rather trade him for some assets than re-sign him.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO