Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages have also commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their...

Related
Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 28.2%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 107,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 46,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
STOCKS
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57. A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO....
STOCKS
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
MARKETS
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
STOCKS
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
MARKETS
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
STOCKS
Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business
Gold
Economy
Markets
Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.
MARKETS
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
STOCKS
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.
STOCKS
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “
MARKETS
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
Scotiabank Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.47.
MARKETS
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CMTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MARKETS
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS

