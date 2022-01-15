ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson On New Track ‘Eazy’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkMAx_0dmVSe0B00

Kanye West has released the new song “Eazy” featuring The Game. The rapper legally known as Ye has been in the studio working on the follow-up to Donda .

On the new track, Ye throws shade at soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and makes multiple allusions to their high-profile divorce.

“‘Mr. Narcissist,’ tell me ’bout my arrogance/ No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists,” he boasts, later claiming the couple is “havin’ the best divorce ever.”

Kardashian’s family is also seemingly put on blast, with Ye calling the famous reality TV clan “boujee and unruly.”

Also caught in Ye’s verbal crossfire is Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who has been linked to Kardashian in recent weeks. “God saved me from that crash,” he says, “Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Earlier in the week, the track was teased by designer Tracey Mills, who shared a video call on Instagram between DJ Premier and Ye, who was in the studio with Pusha T, the Game and producer Mike Dean. “We just gotta just control the sound of music… it’s up to us now. Period.” he tells Premier. “We gotta a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on.”

Mills also shared a muted clip from the studio featuring A$AP Rocky after he “came to bless the session” with West, the Game and Pusha T.

Moneybagg Yo is also apparently working on new music with Ye, and it’s for Donda 2 . As Complex noted , Moneybagg Yo shared a screenshot of a text message between the rappers on his Instagram story, which TIDAL tweeted . Ye texts Moneybagg Yo, “Could you rap on Judd the drums and I’ll put the music around it” and added, “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2.”

The song closes out a big week for the rapper: It was announced he is one of the headliners for Coachella , he was named as a suspect in a battery investigation, and he released a new video for “ Heaven and Hell .” Also, he may or may not be meeting with Vladimir Putin at some point.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Flashback: André Leon Talley’s High-Fashion Cameo in Mariah Carey’s ‘Say Somethin’ Video

André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday at the age of 73, wasn’t just a fashion editor — he was also a confidante and occasional stylist to many of the entertainment world’s biggest stars. In addition to styling countless magazine covers, the then-Vogue editor famously dressed Jennifer Hudson for the 2007 Academy Awards, where the singer and actress took home an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls. After departing Vogue, Talley developed a wearables line with his friend Will.i.am and served as a behind-the-scenes consultant for a number of artists, providing guidance on everything from album covers to personal branding. Talley was also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
BET

21 Savage Claims Kanye West Ended Relationship Kim Kardashian On Gunna’s New Album

21 Savage has formed his own opinion on Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian’s break-up — and is pointing at rapper Gunna’s new album DS4EVER. As one of the guest features on the latest project, 21 is heard on Gunna’s “Thought I Was Playing,” saying: “I’m your wifey surgeon, dawg I give her lip fillers/SF90 cost a M, dumped his glock like Ye did Kim.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kanye
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Pusha T
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Dj Premier
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eazy#Kim And Kanye#Kanye West Calls#Tidal
Radar Online.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence Over Her and Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager Angie Kukawski's Shocking Murder

Nicki Minaj posted a heartbreaking tribute to the former business manager that she shared with Kim Kardashian. Angie Kukawski's body was found inside her abandoned vehicle last week. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for the brutal murder. Article continues below advertisement. After learning about the shocking details surrounding the...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

When Asked About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner Got Some Last-Minute Help With Dodging The Question

You gotta love the old duck-and-dodge. You know, when you're put on the spot and you either don't know or don't want to answer? Sometimes it's best to just throw it on someone else to avoid saying the wrong thing. Case in point would be last night on New Year's Eve when Kris Jenner was sideswiped with a question live on television about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s alleged relationship, which has included Instagram photos. No worries, the notorious momager and holiday party host had some much-needed last-minute help dodging the conversation.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kanye West’s New Flame Julia Fox Recently Described Herself As A “Die-Hard OG” Fan Of The Kardashian Family; Julia Says She Wanted Kardashians “To Be [Her] Family”

It feels like every day we wake up to a new twist in the Kardashian family story. You’d think after nearly two decades of following this family that there would be a slow news day, but they’re few and far between. As the family prepares to debut Keeping Up With The Kardashians 2.0 on Hulu, […] The post Kanye West’s New Flame Julia Fox Recently Described Herself As A “Die-Hard OG” Fan Of The Kardashian Family; Julia Says She Wanted Kardashians “To Be [Her] Family” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy