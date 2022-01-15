Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Derek Carr in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Derek Carr ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Carr's Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Carr has thrown for 4,804 yards (282.6 per game) while completing 428 of 626 passes (68.4%), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 108 rushing yards on 40 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has attempted 76 of his 626 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr's 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals are 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

While Carr didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals, he threw one touchdown pass in all three of those contests.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Carr threw for yards while completing 55.6 percent of his passes, throwing two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 64 of 92 passes (69.6%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

