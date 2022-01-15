REWIND: Martin Luther King’s life and legacy in music

DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicked off Monday morning in Denver with speeches by activists and advocates at the “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park. (credit: CBS) This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.” Gov. Jared Polis was one of the featured speakers. “The shared vision that we have, the vision of kings vision for everyone, one of inclusion, one of equality where everyone can succeed no matter who they are, where they came from, what they look like,” said Polis. Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS) The community took the opportunity to be thankful together, in person to help commemorate Dr. King and his message. “Get your children to understand how important today is. That today is not just marked for a man that wanted to get equal rights for people that don’t matter. I’m here for my daughter, my sons, for everyone in my family because I’m walking to make sure that legacy continues,” said one speaker. Thousands marched along East Colfax to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Jr. on his birthday. The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years. (credit: CBS) LINK: Aurora MLK Commemoration Events

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO