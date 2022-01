While data is easier than ever to collect and store, knowing what to do with it and how to analyze it is a challenge, especially for those without the proper training. From boosting customer acquisition and retention, managing risk, and identifying the source of product performance problems, to predicting competitive bond-buying bids, putting together a winning baseball roster, and countless other functions, skilled professionals possessing the unique combination of computational, analytical and communication proficiencies necessary to discover data-supported solutions to important business questions are invaluable to an organization’s success.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO