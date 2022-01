The first week of the LCS Lock In is in the books with the TSM 2022 Lock In squad finishing 1-2. While it is the Academy team that is playing, they were able to take down a team and put themselves into a position to make it to the knockout stage. With a win over Golden Guardians (Academy), TSM would make the knockout stage against likely EG or TL. There were some good and bad takeaways from their weekend. Here is the first 2022 edition of TSM Takeaways.

