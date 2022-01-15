…And My Lollipop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Ranjan Roy of Margins talk about the death of ZIRP (a zero-interest rate policy)...

The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
Elon Musk
Felix Salmon
My Annihilation

“a disturbing and thoughtful novel, almost surreal at times. . . . The author’s approach is low key and atmospheric, but this book will make you think deeply about what a human personality actually is.”. My Annihilation opens with a man in “a room in a rundown mountain lodge,...
Slate

Why the Internet Is Abuzz About Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is a new series on Showtime about a team of high school girls who, while on a flight to a soccer game, crash in the Canadian wilderness. It follows their struggle for survival and how that experience shaped those who made it out of the woods alive. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle sing their own personal Yellowjackets praises, explain why it’s the latest addition to the Puzzle Box TV canon, and discuss how Reddit is the best place for fandom communities—like the one that’s quickly formed around the show. Plus, people think the Queen of England is dead?
Slate

How the Alien Languages in Foundation Were Created

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Fionnuala Murphy, an actor and linguist who invented multiple alien languages for the Apple TV Plus series Foundation. In the interview, Fionnuala explains how she landed the job, which was her first foray into language creation. Then she breaks down the process of designing the languages based on information she could gather from the scripts and conversations with the Foundation team.
Slate

What Happened When Twitter Halted Trending Topics in Ethiopia

This article originally appeared in Tech Policy Press. On Nov. 5, 2021, Twitter announced it was halting trending topics in Ethiopia due to the ongoing threat of violence in the country, which has been embroiled in a year-long civil war. The escalating conflict, originally between Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and the national government, has left thousands dead and displaced millions. Previous reports, and a trove of documents leaked by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, have illustrated how social media is fueling ethnic-based violence in Ethiopia.
Slate

The Making of Wordle

On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, Nicole and Ben interview Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the creator of the viral online word game Wordle. They also recap their participation in the American Dialect Society’s annual Word of the Year vote, over which Ben presided. And Nicole’s shares some on-the-ground interviews from the Linguistic Society of America conference, at which she presented some of her own research. And finally, we bring on a listener for some wordplay. Can you solve our final wordplay clue? You could win a year’s membership to Slate Plus.
Slate

How AIM Changed the Internet 4ever

AOL Instant Messenger launched 25 years ago, but at the time nobody understood exactly how important it would be in shaping the way we all interact online. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison talk to AIM expert Caroline Moss about the early years of the platform, the playful shenanigans people got up to on there as teens, and how it led us to the world of always being online. Caroline hosts the podcast Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Crushing Responsibility” Edition

This week, the panel begins by pondering Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Then, the panel gushes about the fresh workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. Finally, the panel discusses everyone’s latest obsession: the word game Wordle. In Slate Plus, the panel enters spoiler territory as they continue to...
Slate

Station Eleven’s Creator Explains Why He Changed the Book’s Ending

It’s understandable if the last you thing want to watch during a pandemic is a TV show about a world laid waste by a pandemic. But Station Eleven is the rare, perhaps the only, post-apocalyptic story that might make you feel a little bit better about the end of the world. Covering the onset of and the first 20 years after a flu outbreak that leaves only one in a thousand alive, the HBO Max series finds the people who are left not just struggling to survive but to find meaning in their new world. Two decades after the fall of civilization, the series, which was adapted by Patrick Somerville from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, falls in with the Traveling Symphony, a group of wandering players who bring music and Shakespeare to the scattered settlements that remain. (Their leader, played by Mackenzie Davis, does a mean Hamlet, but she’s also handy with a knife.) It’s a story in which, rather than society being stripped to its bare essentials, surprising remnants of human culture remain, and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is passed down among the generations like a sacred text. In other words, it’s about what we’re trying to hold onto right now.
Deadline

Ron Howard And Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment May Be Close To Sale – WSJ

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Imagine Entertainment, the film and TV production company cofounded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, is in talks to sell to a London investment firm. The report cites “people familiar” with the matter, and claims Centricus, the London firm, may pay between $600 milliion to $800 million for more than a 70 percent stake in the company. Deadline reported earlier this summer that investors and potential buyers were taking interest in Imagine Entertainment, which was founded by Howard and Grazer in 1985. The interested parties included at that time an unnamed Middle East sovereign wealth fund,...
Slate

Yellowjackets’ Creators on the Season Finale’s Shocking Twists

Is there a TV show that’s more fun to watch right now than Yellowjackets? The Showtime drama about a suburban girls’ soccer team who survive a plane crash in the wilderness, are stranded long enough to start eating each other, and then keep their secret for 25 years, is dark, hilarious, and bloody as hell. The show’s audience, which started out small but has snowballed in the leadup to the season finale, is as passionate as they are creative, cranking out memes and eagerly fancasting the roles of adult Yellowjackets who haven’t shown up in the series’ present-day scenes. (That is, the ones who didn’t die in the crash, or go up in flames, or simply freeze to death.) Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, a married couple, the series is keenly perceptive about the barbed complexities of female friendship and the lingering effect of unprocessed trauma, but it’s also funny as hell and a cracking good mystery with a soundtrack of nonstop 1990s bangers. If you haven’t started watching, do it now, and come back to this extremely spoiler-filled interview in about 10 hours.
Popculture

'Impractical Jokers' Episodes Pulled From TV and HBO Max

A handful of Impractical Jokers episodes have reportedly been removed from TruTV's website and HBO Max. The changes came following original cast member Joe Gatto's decision to leave the show to focus on his family at the start of the new year. Gatto is a co-founder of The Tenderloins, alongside his fellow Impractical Jokers co-stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.
