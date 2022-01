Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel will see the anime franchise return to its roots with the closest recreation of the card game ever seen. Here’s all we know about the new release. The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has been around since 1999 in Japan, and has spawned anime, movies, and video games that are all inspired by the core card game. Still, hardcore fans have been begging Konami for a more traditional digital version of the card game, encompassing as many cards as possible and translating the core rules.

