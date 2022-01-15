ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Global heating linked to early birth and damage to babies’ health, scientists find

By Damian Carrington Environment editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wB9kk_0dmVRMH000
Researchers found women in the hottest 5% of places in New South Wales in the week before birth had a 16% higher risk of premature birth.

The climate crisis is damaging the health of foetuses, babies and infants across the world, six new studies have found.

Scientists discovered increased heat was linked to fast weight gain in babies, which increases the risk of obesity in later life. Higher temperatures were also linked to premature birth, which can have lifelong health effects, and to increased hospital admissions of young children.

Other studies found exposure to smoke from wildfires doubled the risk of a severe birth defects, while reduced fertility was linked to air pollution from fossil fuel burning, even at low levels. The studies, published in a special issue of the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, spanned the globe from the US to Denmark, Israel and Australia.

“From the very beginning, from preconception, through early childhood into adolescence, we’re starting to see important impacts of climate hazards on health,” said Prof Gregory Wellenius, who edited the issue with Amelia Wesselink, both at the Boston University school of public health, in the US.

“This is a problem that affects everybody, everywhere. These extreme events are going to become even more likely and more severe with continued climate change [and this research shows] why they’re important to us, not in the future, but today.”

The link between heat and rapid weight gain in the first year of life was found by scientists in Israel. They analysed 200,000 births and found that babies exposed to the highest 20% of night-time temperatures had a 5% higher risk of fast weight gain.

The work has “important implications for both climate change and the obesity epidemic”, the researchers, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said, because infancy is critical in determining adult weight and because obese people may suffer more in extreme heat. “It’s an interesting hypothesis that’s very much worth following up,” Wellenius said.

Globally, 18% of children are now overweight or obese. A possible mechanism for the rapid infant weight gain is that less fat is burned to maintain body temperature when the ambient temperature is higher.

A California study found a mother’s exposure to wildfires in the month before conception doubled the risk of a birth defect called gastroschisis, where a baby’s intestines and sometimes other organs protrude out of the body through a small hole in the skin.

The scientists examined two million births, 40% of them to mothers living within 15 miles of a wildfire and the resulting air pollution, which was already known to be harmful to pregnant women and their foetuses. They found a 28% rise in the risk of the birth defect in mothers living close to wildfires in the first trimester of pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVR5F_0dmVRMH000
A woman and baby escape the burning village of Platanos, during Greece’s 2007 summer wildfires. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Foetal gastroschisis is rare – there are about 2,000 cases a year in the US. But cases are rising worldwide. “Human exposure to wildfires is anticipated to increase in coming decades,” said Bo Young Park, at California State University. “Therefore, a thorough understanding of the negative health outcomes associated with wildfires is critical.”

Two new studies examined the link between high temperatures and premature birth. The first assessed almost one million pregnant women in New South Wales, Australia, from 2005 to 2014, of whom 3% delivered their babies before 37 weeks.

The researchers found that those in the hottest 5% of places in the state in the week before birth had a 16% higher risk of premature birth. Previous research had found a similar effect in the warmer sub-tropical city of Brisbane, but this was the first in a more temperate region of Australia.

“The risk of [premature] birth is likely to increase with the expected increase in global temperatures and heatwaves – this is a potentially serious concern,” said the researchers, led by Edward Jegasothy at the University of Sydney.

The second study analysed 200,000 births from 2007-2011 in Harris County, Texas – which includes Houston – where people are accustomed to heat. The period included Texas’s hottest summer on record in 2011.

A quarter of the mothers were exposed to at least one very hot day while pregnant, days when temperature reached the top 1% of historic summer temperatures. The risk of any premature birth was 15% higher the day after these very hot days, the scientists found. But the risk was even higher for especially early births, tripling for babies born before 28 weeks, and was also higher for the most disadvantaged 20% of the mothers.

“Public health warnings during heatwaves should include pregnant people, especially given our finding of stronger associations earlier in gestation when the consequences of preterm birth are more severe,” said the researchers, led by Lara Cushing, at the University of California, Los Angeles. How heat triggers premature births is not known but it may be because of the release of labour-inducing hormones.

This new research adds weight to a 2020 review of 68 studies, comprising 34m births, that linked heat and air pollution to higher risks of premature birth, low birth weight and stillbirth. Bruce Bekkar, an author of the review and retired obstetrician, said: “We are already having generations weakened from birth.”

Wellenius said: “Even moderate levels of heat can affect the developing foetus, pregnancy complications, and children and adolescents. Although the risk to an individual is modest, because so many people are exposed, the total number of excess events, whether they be premature births or deaths, is substantial.”

Hotter temperatures also increased the number of admissions of young children to emergency departments in New York City, another new study found. The scientists looked at 2.5m admissions over eight years and found that a 7C rise in maximum temperature led to a 2.4% increase in admissions in under-fives. Young children lose proportionally more fluids than adults and their ability to regulate their body temperature is immature, the researchers said.

The burning of fossil fuels drives the climate crisis but also causes air pollution and a new study in Denmark assessed the impact of dirty air on 10,000 couples trying to conceive naturally. It found that increases in particle pollution of a few units during a menstrual cycle led to a decrease in conception of about 8%.

A recent study in China also found that air pollution significantly increased the risk of infertility, but the average pollution level was more than five times higher than in the Danish study. “Air pollution [in Denmark] was low and almost entirely at levels deemed safe by the European Union,” said Wesselink. “Current standards may be insufficient to protect against adverse reproductive health effects.”

Wellenius said an important aspect of the studies was that they showed that vulnerable people often suffered the worst effects, for example people of colour and those on low incomes who did not have air conditioning or lived in areas with higher air pollution. “This is absolutely a health equity and justice issue,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Expanding national parks not enough to protect nature, say scientists

Expanding national parks and protected areas will not be enough to halt the destruction of nature, warn leading scientists, who say urgent action on overconsumption, harmful subsidies and the climate crisis is also required to halt biodiversity loss. Governments are expected to commit to a Paris-style agreement for nature at...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Inverse

Can humans live forever? Why there may be “no limit” to longevity

In 1875, Harper’s Weekly declared one Lomer Griffin of Lodi, Ohio, to be, “in all probability,” the oldest man in the union. His age, allegedly, was 116. There were doubters. Lomer’s own wife, for instance, said he was only 103. And William John Thoms, an English author, and demographer who had just written a book on human longevity expressed skepticism of all such centenarian claims. A human’s maximum life span was about 100, Thoms asserted. Certainly, no claim of age over 110 had ever been verified.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find leftovers of Earth’s dramatic formation

Researchers have uncovered the most detail ever of the mysterious structures laying between the Earth’s mantle and core. This provides the strongest evidence yet they started life as an ocean of molten magma that eventually sunk. The team of international researchers, including scientists from The Australian National University (ANU),...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Births#Birth Defects
Phys.org

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers said Wednesday they were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite in the country's far east. An emaciated female tiger cub aged around four or five months and suffering from severe frostbite and injuries was found by a local fisherman on a river bank in the south of the Primorye region late last year.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Wyoming News

Why Quitting Smoking Might Be a Bit Tougher for Women

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a critical predictor of long-term success, researchers found, although the team also discovered that larger warning labels on cigarette packs might change that. ...
HEALTH
utah.edu

Low Birth Weight Among IVF Children Not Linked to Infertility Treatments

Associate Director, Science Communications, University of Utah Health. Children conceived through medically assisted reproduction are more likely to be born premature and are at greater risk of being born small than naturally conceived babies, according to new research published today by the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies in collaboration with the University of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckershospitalreview.com

4 early findings on omicron symptoms

Preliminary research and anecdotal evidence from physicians suggest the omicron variant may cause slightly different symptoms than previous coronavirus strains. However, experts say it's still too early to make any definitive statements, according to The New York Times. Here's what early research shows:. 1. A Dec. 17 CDC analysis of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

Study: COVID in pregnancy linked to baby deaths, premature births

Researchers in Scotland are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated after publishing a study that found that women who are infected with COVID-19 late in their pregnancies are more likely to experience serious complications, including the deaths of their babies. What You Need To Know. A Scottish study found that...
WORLD
Boston Globe

Omicron linked to higher hospitalization rate for babies in UK

Omicron has resulted in a higher hospitalization rate for babies in the U.K. than seen for previous variants of COVID-19, though most hospital stays were short, researchers said. Infants under the age of one accounted for 42 percent of children hospitalized during the Omicron wave, compared with thirty percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Cypriot Scientist Defends His Findings of a Deltacron Variant

The Cypriot scientist who found the new Coronavirus variant, dubbed Deltacron, stepped forward to defend himself and assert that his findings are accurate after reports of its emergence sparked a backlash over the weekend. University of Cyprus professor Leondios Kostrikis said that Deltacron has genetic signatures similar to those of...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy