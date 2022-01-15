ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Straight up genius: the best hair and makeup products to buy now

By Sali Hughes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0CTd_0dmVRIk600
Sali Hughes favourites from Dior, Beauty Pie and GHD.

I can’t think of a single Dior product I would have included in a previous “best of the year” roundup. This time, I’ve struggled to shave my choices down to two.

No longer coasting on Parisian heritage and luxury packaging, Dior is on a gold run of terrific launches. Having never much liked this company’s foundations, I found I wore the exceptionally good Dior Forever Natural Nude (17 shades, £39) more than any other base last year (and I may well do the same in 2022). Sheer and ungreasy, it succeeds where most other long-lasting foundations fail: by keeping my skin hydrated and looking like great skin – not like makeup.

My preference is for a light-coverage foundation with a full-coverage concealer, and Dior’s Forever Skin Correct (27 shades, £27) became my constant companion last year. If you find concealer too dry, cakey or just ineffectual, this magic wand of lasting, creamy camouflage for dark circles, spots and discoloration is the answer to all your prayers. It is pure brilliance.

I apply it daily using my favourite brush of last (and possibly any) year: Beauty Pie’s Pro-Angled Concealer Brush (£9.31). The new Beauty Pie Plus programme (which replaces the old buyers’ club subscription model with an annual membership fee of £59) makes signing up a much simpler and more cost-effective decision.

To date, I have acquired five of these fat, perfectly contoured brushes, so I am never without a clean one to hand. They make a doss of under-eye cover-ups.

Another 2021 beauty tool that I could no longer be without is GHD’s Unplugged cordless hair straightener. I readily admit that £299 is extremely steep for any hair gadget, especially one that I could hide in a pencil case, but if you can’t go anywhere without a hair iron, this will change your life.

Approved for taking on flights, this tiny, ceramic-coated straightener is carried cordless and heats up in seconds to bring you shiny, swishy hair on the move.

I was sceptical about its performance next to my at-home device, but can confirm that it does the job every bit as well (albeit only with regular charging, so I stick to my plug-in straightener at home). The tool comes in a heat-protective case, so I can pack it, still warm, having just done my hair, and know it won’t damage my bag.

I never knew I needed it until I could no longer be without it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dream creams: the best skincare you can buy now

Last year may not be a year on which many of us care to look back, but from a beauty point of view, it was unexpectedly fruitful. During lockdown I discovered what I can safely call my favourite cleansing balm of all time. I have now bought three large tubs of Farmacy’s Green Clean (£24), and I doubt I’ll ever be without it. It’s not thick and gloopy, but fine and elegant in formulation, liquefying instantly with fingertip warmth before removing every last scrap of makeup (including caked-on mascara, which swirls off muddily in seconds). A dash of warm water sends it milky; a swish of a flannel removes it completely without stripping any residual moisture. It’s perfect.
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

True blue: how to fall in love with jeans again

T — he tracksuit era began – as every history student will learn from now on – on 11 March 2020, the day that the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic, and the age of lockdowns commenced. The details of its demise are, as yet, not officially verified – but they say that journalism is the first draft of history, so I’m calling it for 31 October 2021, when the dystopian seaweed-green tracksuits ofSquid Game became the go-to Halloween costume.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Iron#Camouflage#Cosmetics#Parisian#Ungreasy#Ghd
The Independent

Maybelline’s new curling mascara transformed our short, straight lashes

Always coming up trumps with innovative formulations and cleverly designed lash-catching brushes, Maybelline has so many game-changing mascaras in its back catalogue that it impressively sells a mascara in the UK every seven seconds.The latest launch, the Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara, has been on the beauty shelves a matter of days and has already created a serious beauty buzz around it. Online retailer LookFantastic has reported that #curlbounce has already raked in an incredible 27.5 million views on TikTok.It looks like it’s already following in the successful footsteps of last year’s lash sensational sky high mascara that went viral....
MAKEUP
NYLON

Hunter Schafer Best Makeup Moments

Thank goodness, Euphoria is finally back for season two. In the time between seasons, (about two and a half years since season one originally aired and a year since winter 2021’s special Rue and Jules episodes, but who’s counting?), we’ve had to rely on the Euphoria cast IRL for our wild and glittery beauty inspiration. Lucky for us, Hunter Schafer has provided more that enough makeup inspiration to tide us over during the long wait. While we’ve loved Jules’ cloud eyeliner to the cafeteria and spiky 3D eye makeup to homecoming, her real-life counter part has worn makeup looks that are equally fabulous, if not more situationally appropriate, for sitting front row at fashion week and on various red carpets.
MAKEUP
Telegraph

The best men's gilets to buy now

Favoured by Marty McFly back in 1985, and more recently by the equine-infatuated Berkshire set, the body-warmer/gilet has nevertheless struggled to find mainstream acceptance or make it onto any “best-dressed” lists. Until now, that is. Few could disavow the practical benefits a gilet brings: insulation, layering potential, a...
APPAREL
Lima News

Products for curly and wavy hair

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I have slightly wavy hair and would like to find a product that would emphasize waves and could be scrunched into curls. Dear Rebecca: You’re in luck. There’s been a huge proliferation of products for every degree of curl and wave. Finding the right product(s) is a huge step toward eliminating damaging heated styling tools and time-suck blow-drying and straightening from your hair routine. While my hair is way too curly to be managed by products for your “slightly wavy” hair, I turned to Deb S., who is a one-woman expert on what works for wavy hair. Deb’s hair looks terrific and she is always on the hunt for the next great styling product. These wave and curl aids are expensive, and more companies should sell sample sizes for us to try before we make a big investment in products that don’t work.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
TrendHunter.com

Moisturizing Hair Smoothing Products

Drybar is a haircare brand that focuses on strengthening the hair to its full potential. The company offers several lines of haircare products as well as hair tools like curling and straightening irons. Recently, Drybar announced the addition of two new products to its Liquid Glass range. The Liquid Glass...
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

15 Best Oribe Hair Products of All Time

Oribe is one of those rare hair brands that's loved by pretty much everyone, from editors, to stylists, to celebs, and more. And it makes sense—I discovered the brand at the start of my beauty editor career 8+ years ago, and despite being introduced to hundreds (hell, probably even thousands) of new hair brands since then, Oribe has stayed a staple in my routine. Their chic-ly packaged shampoos and conditioners, treatments, and stylers are innovative, effective, designed to work for a wide range of hair types and textures, plus they smell soooo good too.
HAIR CARE
dmagazine.com

10 Best Face Moisturizers for Men to Buy Right Now

Face moisturizers are an important part of any man’s skincare routine, so if you don’t use one it’s time to take the plunge! To get you started, we’ve come up with this list of the top 10 best face moisturizers for men to buy right now.
SKIN CARE
chatelaine.com

The Best Cult French Drugstore Beauty Products You Can Buy In Canada

Your travel plans may be on hold, but your skincare routine doesn’t have to be. Renowned for their pared-back ingredient lists and fuss-free packaging, we can’t help but think that French drugstore products are the secret behind every chic French girl’s glowing complexion. While the French pharmacy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
prima.co.uk

The best new Boden pieces to snap up now

Boden is one of our go-to high street brands for flattering pieces that will fit seamlessly into our existing capsule wardrobe. Known as one of Kate Middleton’s favourite high-street brands, the retailer has really been delivering some standout styles of late, including chic prints, long-sleeved floral maxis, and beautiful transitional dresses that remain classic enough to be worn season after season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The best beauty buys in the January Sales: From MAC makeup to ghd hair tools & exclusive Boots deals

The January sales can be overwhelming - there are just so many offers around, you can't decide whether you should be buying a designer bag, a new bed or a ball gown. Thankfully, we're here to inspire you for a January sale buy to be proud of - and you can't go wrong with beauty. Whether it's makeup, skincare, a new nail colour, perfume, whatever it is, it will certainly spark joy and isn't that the whole point?
MAKEUP
KRON4

Best hair dryer holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most commonly used beauty tools is a hair dryer. Unfortunately, while many use them daily, most bathrooms aren’t designed with storage for them. Instead, people leave them on their bathroom counter, where they add clutter and look messy, or shove them into a drawer, which can’t be done while they are still hot.
HAIR CARE
HeraldNet

Best Hair Growth Products: Top 24 Hair Vitamin Supplement Picks

The cases of hair loss or the follicles getting thin is not that uncommon. Many people out there are facing these problems at the moment. And there are plenty of uncontrollable factors behind these. However, you might not be facing the issues we have mentioned above. You might just want...
HAIR CARE
Elle

10 Of The Best Teeny Tiny Handbags To Buy Right Now

If there's one thing you need to buy this season, it's a teeny tiny handbag. In fact, the smaller the better. Rihanna has been a fan ever since the micro handbag trend emerged at the turn of the decade, while all of the most fashion-forward celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz have been spotting toting tiny purses around town. Even eight-year-old North West's enviably vast designer bag collection has a good few minis in it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Shine-Focused Hair Products

Alo is a vegan wellness and beauty brand. The brand recently launched two new hair care products to its botanical-based Glow System collection. The collection now includes the Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, which aim to promote shiny and healthy-looking hair. Shine Shampoo benefits from amla berry, the key ingredient in...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Panasonic’s nanoe straighteners claim to tame frizz and care for your hair, but do they really work?

Everyone needs a pair of trusty hair straighteners in their styling kit but with so many different models on the market, it can be tricky to work out which ones are best for you.If, despite slathering on serums and heading to the salon for regular trims, you still struggle to tame flyaway hair, Panasonic claims to have the solution.In 2018 the tech giant, which specialises in everything from speakers and TVs to microwaves and beard trimmers, added a new hair tool to its roster, which aims to simultaneously show frizz who’s boss and protect your hair from the worst of...
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy