Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew accuser in spotlight after years of fighting to be heard

By Edward Helmore in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Virginia Giuffre was a teenager working as a locker-room assistant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2000 when she says she was approached by Ghislaine Maxwell . Maxwell asked her if she wanted to become a massage therapist.

Giuffre had been trying to get her life back on track, and this job was a key part of that plan. She has recounted how she had been sexually abused as a child, found herself moving in and out of foster care homes, and at 14 had been living on the streets suffering yet more abuse.

She has recalled how she initially thought Maxwell and her close friend, Jeffrey Epstein, were “nice people” looking to help her earn some extra money. She had opened up to them about her past. “That was the worst thing I could have told them because now they knew how vulnerable I was,” Giuffre told the BBC in 2019.

Soon, Giuffre says, she was being sexually abused by Epstein, and alleges she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” among his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew.

Now, after years of fighting to be heard, Giuffre is at the centre of one of the world’s most-watched legal battles, alleging that Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.

This week, a New York judge refused to throw out Giuffre’s civil case against the prince. The ruling could see Andrew, who strenuously denies the allegations, divulging aspects of his personal life in open court this autumn .

While it may be possible for the duke to reach an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, possibly costing him millions, there are suggestions she wants her day in court.

Giuffre, who has become a prominent advocate for survivors of sexual misconduct, has said she wants her allegations against the Duke of York and other high-profile men in Epstein’s orbit to be heard.

“It wasn’t just Jeffrey and Ghislaine who participated in this,” Giuffre claimed in an interview with New York magazine earlier this week, speaking from her home in Perth, Australia, where she is raising a family of three children with her husband Robert.

“Justice to me looks like holding all of these people involved in the sex ring, those who greased its wheels, named and shamed.”

Giuffre added that she was “sick of carrying around that shame. That shame doesn’t belong to me.”

Giuffre has said she was somewhat relieved when 60-year-old Maxwell, daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking charges in December.

Prince Andrew, who failed this week in his attempt to have his case dismissed. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s a bittersweet emotion because I have been fighting for so long,” she told New York magazine. “It doesn’t stop with Maxwell. But it’s definitely a relief to know that she’s off the streets.”

Epstein, a once wealthy and powerful financier, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The next stage in Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Andrew and other men, including Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is accused of having sex with Giuffre when she was a teenager, may be discovery. Dershowitz denies the allegations.

Andrew would be asked to provide information ahead of a possible deposition at which he is likely to be questioned about Giuffre and his associations with Epstein and Maxwell.

The focus on his personal life could prove embarrassing for the prince. “Lawyers file cases because they know the other side will not want to answer questions and will pay a lot of money to avoid doing that,” says former sex crimes prosecutor Wendy Murphy.

Murphy says she believes Andrew “will try to delay it for years, or he’ll offer a very large amount of money – far more than the case is worth – because he’ll want to prevent himself from answering any questions.”

This week’s decision comes 21 years after Giuffre’s alleged encounter with Andrew at Tramp nightclub, in which she recalls the duke sweating profusely on the dancefloor. In an interview with Newsnight in 2019, Andrew memorably countered this claim, saying he is unable to sweat. Giuffre alleges she was sexually abused by Andrew later that night in Maxwell’s London townhouse. The prince denies the allegations, saying he was at home after a children’s party at Pizza Express in Woking.

Giuffre, then Virginia Roberts, spent four years as Epstein’s personal masseuse, during which she alleges she was trafficked to the financier’s friends and clients. In a 2009 civil lawsuit against Epstein, under the pseudonym “Jane Doe 102”, she alleged that her duties included being “sexually exploited by Epstein’s adult male peers including royalty”. Giuffre reached a $500,000 settlement with Epstein in that case before it went to trial.

She also sued and settled for an undisclosed sum with Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit. Giuffre filed the current civil lawsuit against the duke for sexual abuse, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress just five days short of the closing of a window in New York’s Child’s Sex Act that had been opened to clear a backlog of claims against religious institutions.

In the civil case, the decision this week marked a first-round victory against the duke’s effort to have the case dismissed on the grounds that her agreement with Epstein covered all “potential defendants”. Kaplan ruled that the the case could proceed.

There are still many legal steps in the process before a potential trial. The duke’s lawyers are likely to argue that Judge Lewis Kaplan’s court is the wrong venue to air Giuffre’s claims because neither party resides in the United States.

If such a challenge came down in the duke’s favor, however, Giuffre is highly unlikely to end her pursuit.

“I think it takes time to heal, and this justice is part of the process,” Giuffre told New York magazine before the decision this week. “Now I can start really working past Maxwell and thinking about the others who need to be held accountable.”

She added: “No matter how rich or how connected you are.”

Be Kind and smart
3d ago

I'm so happy for her that she will finally get her day in court. No amount of money can fix what any of these young girls went through. The perpetrators who violated them facing incarceration is a good step towards healing.

Tyler
3d ago

Stop crying poor me you knew what you were doing the entire time you enjoyed the lifestyle an drugs an now that your off it all you wanna play poor me so you don’t look bad

nope
3d ago

I understand the initial encounter was not the girls fault. But I dont understand why they kept going back. That was a choice motivated by the large amounts of money they got.

The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
imdb.com

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
portasouthjetty.com

Let’s out men in Maxwell- Epstein case

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. […]
