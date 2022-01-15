ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which of Johnson’s colleagues will be first to publicly withdraw support?

By Peter Walker and Heather Stewart
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are seen as frontrunners to replace Boris Johnson.

If it is a political truism that a cabinet is all smiles when the ruling party is well ahead in the polls, it is equally the case that nothing highlights ministerial ambitions more than a vulnerable PM.

With Boris Johnson on the ropes over lockdown party allegations, all eyes are now on his cabinet colleagues and other senior Tories.

Most have offered him support – so far. But will any break cover over the weekend, particularly if there are any new revelations?

The Guardian looks at the ones to watch.

Rishi Sunak

The chancellor’s endorsement of Johnson was one of the latest, and perhaps the most equivocal. Having spent Wednesday 200 miles from the Commons on a visit to Devon, Sunak waited until eight hours after Johnson’s apology to tweet that this had been the correct thing to do and “I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her inquiry.”

Since then there has been silence, met by irritation among some fellow Tory MPs about the lukewarm extent of Sunak’s public support for his boss, and how it hints at his apparent eagerness to take over.

Liz Truss

As another perceived frontrunner to replace Johnson, the foreign secretary’s long delay in tweeting support for the PM – it took until 9.15pm on Wednesday, an hour after even Sunak – was viewed as significant.

Unlike the chancellor, Truss has been spotted since, defending Johnson in a BBC interview. Even here, however, the message was not entirely straightforward. While talking up the PM’s wider record, arguing “I think we now need to move on”, a grave-faced Truss said of the lockdown parties: “We are very clear that there were real mistakes made.”

Michael Gove

The levelling up secretary was given the unenviable task of defending Johnson publicly at the 1922 meeting of Tory backbenchers on Wednesday.

He did so robustly, saying Johnson had made the right calls on Covid and laying into Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who has called for the prime minister to resign.

But Gove is likely to have been frustrated that a crucial announcement on dangerous cladding remediation was overshadowed by the continuing rows over parties.

And Gove has form for changing his mind.

Johnson allies have never quite trusted him since he scuppered the prime minister’s first leadership bid in 2016.

Jeremy Hunt

The former foreign secretary has been rebuilding his reputation from the backbenches as chair of the health and social care select committee. He has tried and failed in a pitch for the leadership once before, and would be a rank outsider this time too. But some commentators have suggested he might still have a chance – and his quiet manner would certainly be an antidote to the mayhem of Johnson’s chaotic time in Downing Street. Hunt has admitted his ambitions have “waned a bit”, but that might not stop him from sticking the boot in to the man who beat him in 2019.

Theresa May

Few critics of Johnson have been as forensic as the former prime minister, who was tortured during her own time in No 10 by Johnson. She has described him as “ill-judged and wrong” over his handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze allegations and decried him for threatening to break international law during Brexit trade negotiations. Johnson, she said, had abandoned “global moral leadership.”

Is this the moment to exact a final revenge?

The Independent

Rishi Sunak ends interview abruptly when repeatedly asked about partygate

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he believed Boris Johnson’s explanation over a drinks event in the Downing Street garden – but abruptly ended an interview when repeatedly asked about the partygate scandal.The prime minister last week apologised to parliament for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering during the first lockdown on 20 May 2020, saying he “implicitly” thought it was a work event.Asked if he believed Mr Johnson’s account to parliament, Mr Sunak told reporters: “Of course I do – the prime minister set out his understanding of this matter in parliament last week.”It follows allegations by former adviser Dominic Cummings that he...
U.K.
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dominic Cummings says PM was told No 10 garden party ‘broke the rules’ but said it should go ahead

Dominic Cummings says evidence will show Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” when he denied knowing about the No 10 garden party, plunging his position deeper into jeopardy.An email sent by “a very senior official” warned the “bring your own booze” event broke Covid rules, the exiled former chief aide claims – blowing apart the prime minister’s defence that he thought it was “a work event”.In an explosive blog post, Mr Cummings wrote: “Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”The warning came after No 10 denied Mr...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

'In the name of God, go': Conservative MP to Boris Johnson

Conservative MP David Davis, from the same party as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called on the British leader to step down from office as Johnson faces a torrent of criticism from lawmakers and citizens over his alleged participation in a party held at 10 Downing Street in breach of Covid-19 rules.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
AFP

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday "categorically" denied claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown. Johnson has apologised for a party on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he thought it was a "work event", despite an aide inviting staff to "bring your own booze".
POLITICS
#Uk#Tories#Tory#Scottish
The Independent

Sajid Javid to hold press conference to discuss changes to Covid restrictions

Health secretary Sajid Javid is to hold a press conference at Downing Street at 5pm today to discuss changes to Covid regulations in England, No 10 has announced.Mr Javid will face questioning shortly after Boris Johnson’s announcement that Plan B restrictions will be lifted at midnight on Wednesday evening next week, removing all requirements for Covid passes in sports and entertainment events and face-coverings in public places.Work from home guidance is lifted immediately and people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible.A meeting of Cabinet agreed this morning that the Plan B rules on Covid passes and...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which complies the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed further, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
AFP

UK MP defects amid 'partygate' revolt against Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday suffered an embarrassing defection from his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching events in Downing Street, but vowed to fight on. Seven Conservatives said they had filed letters demanding a Tory vote of no confidence in the embattled Johnson, and more than 20 others were reported to have coalesced in an organised revolt. With the opposition Labour party surging in the polls, and inflation reaching a near 30-year high in the latest data, Johnson is struggling to regain the initiative, starting with an announcement that he is lifting most Covid restrictions in England. One of the seven Tories, Christian Wakeford, took the dramatic step of joining the opposition party, minutes before Johnson faced Labour leader Keir Starmer at their weekly joust in the House of Commons.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

What is a no confidence motion and what could it mean for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from many of his own MPs to resign after claiming that “nobody told me” that a boozy party held in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 was against Covid lockdown rules.Some 20 mutinous MPs, many of them from the 2019 intake and occupying red wall seats in the north of England, met yesterday to discuss the prime minister’s future in a gathering that has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” because one of those in attendance represents the constituency containing Melton Mowbray – the Leicester town famous for baking the savoury food.Reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by defection of MP to Labour just before PMQs

Boris Johnson has been hit by the defection of a Red Wall MP to Labour as the Prime Minister battles to save his leadership.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity” but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s plan for military to tackle Channel crossings will aid people smugglers, says ex-navy chief

Boris Johnson’s plan to put the military in charge of tackling migrant boat crossings will help people smugglers, the former head of the royal navy has warned.Lord West of Spithead said giving the navy command over the operation in the English Channel would backfire by providing a more “efficient conduit” for the work of traffickers.Labour also accused Mr Johnson of trying to “distract” from Partygate after home secretary Priti Patel confirmed on Monday that she had asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to put the royal navy in charge of the operation to police migrant boats.Sources told The Independent that initial talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plan B measures to be dropped across England, Johnson says

Plan B measures aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19 are to be dropped across England the Prime Minister has announced.Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons more than 90% of over-60s across the UK had now had booster vaccines to protect them, and scientists believed the Omicron wave had peaked.He said the Government had taken a “different path” to much of Europe and the “data are showing that, time and again, this Government got the toughest decisions right”.People will no longer be told to work from home and, from Thursday next week when Plan B measures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson’s public apology to Queen over No 10 parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

Boris Johnson has publicly apologised to the Queen and the country over events in Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Two parties were held in No 10 at a time of national mourning and with England under restrictions banning indoor mixing of households.The Prime Minister who was at Chequers at the time of the parties in April 2021, appeared emotional when he was asked about the incidents.I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibilityBoris JohnsonHe could be...
MUSIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM told to quit by Tory grandee as Red Wall MP defects to Labour

Boris Johnson has been called on to quit by former Tory minister David Davis during a dramatic Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Davis told the Commons he expected his leaders to “shoulder responsibility for the actions they take”, accusing the prime minister of doing “the opposite of that”.“So I’ll remind him of a quotation altogether too familiar to him,” he said. “You have sat there too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go.”Mr Johnson was also hit by the defection of a Red Wall MP to Labour just minutes before PMQs.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford...
POLITICS
The Independent

Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister ”Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

120K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

