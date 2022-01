From football to fatherhood! Eli Manning struggled to succeed as both an athlete and a parent while playing for the NFL. “It’s just hard,” the Louisiana native, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 13, while promoting his Frito-Lay and PepsiCo “Road to the Super Bowl” commercial. “You kind of try to make it up in the offseason. You are away a lot. Your mind and your focus is so [tied up in football] even when you’re home. It’s still kind of like, ‘I’ve got preparation to do. What about this play? I’ve got to get ready for this game.’”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO