LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2022

Today, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some Eastern U.P. spots may stay in the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, increasing clouds and increasing wind. Lake effect...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday.
Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week.
Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air.
By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team.
Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years.
Bob Turk
DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold.
So what determines if we get...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps.
In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.
As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.
The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Tuesday, which is typical of mid-March.
No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be as fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro.
The National...
CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon.
A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
Overnight, some snow and gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills possible. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow.
The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a winter weather threat. The timing of the overnight rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen during a time many of us will be commuting to work on Thursday morning.
High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front today. Highs...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east.
Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier.
We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon.
This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries.
Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week.
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions.
Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
First and foremost, winter weather in the south is tricky, at best. And I promise, what you want to happen versus what will happen rarely pan out. As you read this, you are in one of three camps. The “I absolutely want snow” camp, the “I don’t want any of that devil’s dander” camp, or […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning.
If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow.
This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about.
Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work.
The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall.
Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
