The largest piece of America’s incredible wealth of public lands is the 250 million acres overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). In fact, the BLM manages 1 in 10 acres of surface area in the U.S., and 30% of the minerals. Now, the Biden administration has an unprecedented opportunity to increase BLM protections for […] The post BLM has a chance to increase land protections and push back against climate change appeared first on Daily Montanan.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO