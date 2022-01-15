Bagley's breakout game leads Kings past Rockets, 126-115

NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has announced his retirement from the NBA in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Parsons has played for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.
Only one more quarter stands between the Sacramento Kings and the victory they were favored to collect going into this evening. a win is still up for grabs for either squad, but they are up 88-87 over the Houston Rockets. The top scorers for Sacramento have been shooting guard Buddy...
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
The Eastern Conference is full of amazing teams and the Miami Heat is certainly one of them. But the biggest difference between the Heat and the other teams in the league is their ability to comb through hidden gems. One of their last founding is the undrafted rookie center Omer Yurtseven.
