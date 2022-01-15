ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bagley's breakout game leads Kings past Rockets, 126-115

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III had season highs of...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Buddy Hield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Sacramento Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy