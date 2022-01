On Monday afternoon, No. 17 Illinois dropped their first Big Ten game of the season at home against No. 4 Purdue in double overtime by a final score of 96-88. With Andre Curbelo making his return to the Illini's rotation for the first time since late November, Illinois was able to force double overtime despite serious foul trouble in their frontcourt with Kofi Cockburn fouling out and Omar Payne not playing much after halftime.

