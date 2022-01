A solid 24 years after Sex And The City first aired the reboot is up and running (across NYC sidewalks in Manolo Blahniks, ofc). And Just Like That began airing over on NOW back in December, and between the drama of Kim Cattrall's exit and the Steve x Miranda scandal we're as hooked as it's possible to be. All of which means, we're very into the idea of another season, but is it on the cards? Here's everything we know about And Just Like That series 2 from release date, cast, trailer and more.

