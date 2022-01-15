A Key Fox News Talking Point Awkwardly Falls Apart In Embarrassing Supercut

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell raged at Fox News at a rally on Saturday, criticizing the network for no longer promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election all the time. “The biggest problem we face, it’s not the media, the fake news media — we’re all onto them — it’s the conservative media, the ones that don’t talk,” Lindell said at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Florence, Arizona, during a spiel filled with baseless claims about electoral fraud. “One of them rhymes with Fox. OK? Disgusting. They’re disgusting.”
