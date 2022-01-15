Very cold tonight; Chance for snow tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Very cold tonight, chilly on Sunday

Snow glazes the eastern Miami Valley late Sunday

Few flurries/snow showers Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly clear and very cold tonight. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-teens, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Expect about 15 degrees here in Dayton. A light breeze may drop wind chills into the single digits at times.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine early in the day will give way to clouds as the day progresses. A chance for snow, primarily across the eastern and southeastern Miami Valley comes in by Sunday evening.

Best chances for snow look to fall along and southeast of a Bellfountaine, to Dayton line. North and west of this line, the probability of snow sharply decreases. In other words, there will be a very tight gradient between locations that see snow and those that don’t.

Dayton may expect a trace to a few tenths. Further east, 1-2 inches of snow may fall. As of now, heavy snow should miss the Miami Valley Sunday night.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and cold conditions will be with us as we begin Monday. As the main storm system departs early Monday, an additional weather disturbance will move in.

This will bring the chance for scattered snow showers to the entire Miami Valley during the first part of the day Monday. While these snow showers will be scattered and light, the ground will be cold, and anything that falls will stick.

This could create some slick driving conditions on untreated roads early in the day. Monday afternoon, snow chances should decrease. High temperatures will top out around freezing.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny for Tuesday and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return for Wednesday. A cold front will swing through bringing the slight chance of a stray rain or snow shower. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder for Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Friday. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected. Cold with a high near 30 degrees.

