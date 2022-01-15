ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't expect your next laptop or MacBook to have an OLED screen, but that's okay

By Matthew Bolton
T3.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from research group Omnia (via OLED-info) has said that while the number of laptops sold with OLED screens (rather than the more-common LCD displays) has increased dramatically recently, we shouldn't expect the more advanced screens to become common any time soon, across PCs or MacBooks. The report says...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Apple Laptops#Oled#Macbooks#Lcd
