Hunter Renfrow got his first taste of the NFL postseason in last Saturday's loss by the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals. It marked the first time that the organization had been to the playoffs since 2016, so it was a new experience for many of the players. For the former Clemson star receiver, he hopes a lesson from his playing days with the Tigers can be applied to his pro team as it looks to build off of a 10-7 regular-season record but fell short of advancing in the postseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO