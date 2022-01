The 'GNARBOARD' is a balance board for advanced athletes who are seeking out a way to enhance their craft and enjoy an intense training experience that is unlike anything else they may have tried. Working with the accompanying GNAR BALL, the board works by being stood on but will require the person to constantly shift their weight and balance in order to stay on top. This will require them to activate a wide range of muscles in their core and across the rest of the body to enjoy an impressive training experience that is simple yet highly effective.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO