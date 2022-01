IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Idaho due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 88% of virus cases in the Gem State. Given the high volume of COVID-19 tests being taken, there is a backlog. The Department of Health and Welfare said health districts are having a difficult time verifying COVID-19 positive people in Idaho over a 24 hour period. As a result, the incidence rate published in Idaho is 48 people per 100,000, but the estimated rate is 135 people per 100,000.

7 DAYS AGO