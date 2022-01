A renaissance woman beyond doubt with staggering strides as a rapper, lyricist, songwriter, poet, published author, and more for the culture of Hip Hop, and beyond Lady London is the voice that commands attention for all. Today, the ‘Aristotle of Bravado’ sets the towering tone for the year with the in-demand release of her “Lady Like: The Boss Tape.” Available on music service platforms today, “Lady Like: The Boss Tape” serves both as an official introduction and graceful conclusion to a well-receptive era for the New Jersey/ New York artist. Comprised of thirteen of her most celebrated, heavy-hitting freestyles since emergence, fans and followers’ wishes are met with the gift from Hip Hop’s most up-now artist for 2022.

