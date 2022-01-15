Have You Watched The First Three Episodes Of ‘PEACEMAKER’ On

Created by James Gunn, ‘Peacemaker’ is a superhero drama series that centers around the origin story of the titular protagonist. The DC superhero’s mission to spread peace in the world at all costs forms the basis of the show. Following the events of ‘The Suicide Squad (2021),‘ Peacemaker decides to move on from his violent past as a killer. However, fate has other plans in store. When he is called upon to work for the government in favor of establishing peace, he is forced to use his old methods once again. As the season premiere is just around the corner, we’d like to update you with everything we know about it!

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO