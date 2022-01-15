ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Watched The First Three Episodes Of ‘PEACEMAKER’ On

By David Laguerre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the opening credits sequence for the Max Original series PEACEMAKER. Set to the song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, the sequence is directed by series writer and director James Gunn and choreographed by Charissa-Lee Barton. It features...

Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Peacemaker Episode 1 Release Date/Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Created by James Gunn, ‘Peacemaker’ is a superhero drama series that centers around the origin story of the titular protagonist. The DC superhero’s mission to spread peace in the world at all costs forms the basis of the show. Following the events of ‘The Suicide Squad (2021),‘ Peacemaker decides to move on from his violent past as a killer. However, fate has other plans in store. When he is called upon to work for the government in favor of establishing peace, he is forced to use his old methods once again. As the season premiere is just around the corner, we’d like to update you with everything we know about it!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Peacemaker Episode Lengths

Having already confirmed precisely when the series will debut this week, James Gunn's is now explaining how long episodes of Peacemaker. On Twitter, The Suicide Squad director explained that thanks to it being on the HBO Max streaming platform, there's no set length for episodes of Peacemaker. Instead, each episode is as long as it needs to tell its story. However, he did offer an average ballpark length. He tweeted, "Each episode is however long it needs to be to tell that story (thank you, streaming), but they average out to around 45 minutes per episode, give or take."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Peacemaker: James Gunn Hints Big Surprises Coming in Episode 8

We're now days away before Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max and a lot of fans are excited to see the titular character's next adventure after the events of The Suicide Squad as well as the deep dive exploration on the character. Given that the series is a follow-up to The Suicide Squad and part of the DCEU, there are speculations that it might feature an appearance of a character from the film. As it turns out, that might actually be the case.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Peacemaker Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

After ‘The Suicide Squad,’ writer-director James Gunn returns to the world of DC Comics with the superhero drama series ‘Peacemaker.’ The spin-off follows the eponymous anti-hero, who, after recovering from his injuries, is assigned to a new team and must undertake a new mission. As we learn more about the abrasive and offensive protagonist, we get a sense of the underlying loneliness that resides within him.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Recommends the Perfect Snack for Episodes 1-3

When it comes to comic book content, James Gunn continues to feed us. Not only is he currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but his follow-up to The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, is already debuting on HBO Max this week. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will drop on the streaming site this Wednesday, and Gunn has a snack recommendation.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Naomi, Peacemaker, Archive 81

There is so much excitement coming this week. There are several new series coming your way and a boatload of returns. Read on to find out what we suggest you watch this week!. A Discovery of Witches (Shudder/AMC+) Diana and Matthew’s story is coming to an end!. Before they...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker

Performers include: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. A superhero/supervillain series, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch 'Peacemaker's Dance-Filled Opening Credits

Following the official premiere of Peacemaker on HBO Max, series creator James Gunn has now shared the dance-filled opening credits for the show. Featuring Peacemaker star John Cena and the rest of the cast, the crew perform an impressive dance sequence to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste it.” Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared the opening credits sequence, noting that it was made available due to “incredibly popular request.” John Cena also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the opening for the show that helps set a new tone for the DC Extended Universe. “The quest to make the most non-skippable title sequence was a team effort!”
TV SERIES
Inverse

Does Peacemaker have a post-credits scene?Here’s what you need to know.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker has finally arrived, premiering its first three episodes on HBO Max this week. The John Cena-starring superhero comedy is a spinoff of DC’s The Suicide Squad and follows its titular anti-hero on a new, R-rated mission. But after each action-packed episode, does the new series have a post-credit scene?
TV SERIES
Entertainment
The Independent

TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Peacemaker: How to watch the DC superhero series in the UK

Peacemaker, the new series focussing on John Cena’s superhero from The Suicide Squad, is out in the US today (13 January).The new series sees 16-time WWE world champion Cena reprise his role as the superhero in his very own series.The action takes place where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, with the Peacemaker continuing his mission to enforce the law and maintain peace at any cost – even if it means killing people who get in his way.In the US, Peacemaker is airing on HBO Max, with the first three episodes becoming available on 13 January. The series consists...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Peacemaker: Grade the First Episode of HBO Max's The Suicide Squad Offshoot

ARGUS isn’t done with Peacemaker just yet. And now that his kill-y services have been retained by the government organization, will you stay tuned to the antihero’s eponymous HBO Max series? Now streaming its first three episodes on HBO Max, Peacemaker‘s opening installment kicked off with a “Previously On” of key moments from 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was written and directed by series creator James Gunn (who wrote/directed the premiere). Having recouped from the events of the DC team-up movie, Peacemaker aka Chris Smith (again played  by John Cena) slips out of the hospital and into a cab, unaware that someone...
TV SERIES
themanual.com

MOVIES
Collider

James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker,’ The Secrecy Around Episode 8, That Opening Song, and Giving Peacemaker a Bald Eagle For a Partner

With Peacemaker now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with writer-director James Gunn about making the fantastic series. During the interview, he talked about why he didn’t want anyone to see Episode 8 (the season finale) early, using the Wig Wam song “Do You Wanna Taste It” in the awesome opening credits, giving Peacemaker a bald eagle named Eagly as a best friend, if he writes with budget in mind, why he always gives himself more time in the shoot to film the 3rd act, and more. In addition, he talked about how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going, the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and his other DC TV project.
TV SERIES

