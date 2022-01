The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and with that some teams are making moves. One of which is the Denver Nuggets. They have been rumored to be interested in Bryn Forbes earlier last week, and it has now come to fruition. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets have been involved in a three team trade that sends Bryn Forbes to Denver, PJ Dozier and Bol Bol to Boston, and Juancho Hernangomez. Denver also sends a second round pick out in the deal.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO