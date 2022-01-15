ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

WesternU provost to give Team USA a mental boost at Beijing Olympics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
POMONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Uhlaender
Vail Daily

Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
VAIL, CO
Frankfort Times

James Sands makes Glasgow Rangers debut in draw vs Aberdeen

American midfielder James Sands made his debut for Glasgow Rangers, playing the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5, a deal that runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Beijing#Us Olympic#American
Frankfort Times

Becky Hammon: 'Right time' to leave NBA, return to WNBA

Becky Hammon said she has always followed her heart and not worried about what other people think of her career decisions. There were concerns when she chose to play at Colorado State instead of a bigger school. There was backlash about her playing for Russia in the Olympics and now she has heard rumblings about leaving the NBA and coach the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

Tired Chelsea draws at Brighton, title further out of reach

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Dallas' Ferreiras 1st father-son designated players in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas. The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He...
MLS
Frankfort Times

Australian Open Lookahead: Revitalized Murray in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. After wild-card entry Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years, the personable Scotsman is aiming to make it two in three days. The five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park plays Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will have a big test against local hope Nick Kyrgios, although it'll be on Rod Laver Arena rather the mercurial Australian's preferred John Cain Arena. British qualifier Liam Broady lost to Kyrgios in the first round and he said “it’s the first time I’ve ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed . . . I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes (but) they did it for 2 1-2 hours, like every point. It was a zoo out there.” The Medvedev-Kyrgios match is destined to draw plenty of viewers, including defending Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka. After advancing to the third round, Osaka said watching Kyrgios seemed like a must: “Honestly, now I’m feeling like it’s not an Australian Open if you don’t watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain.” In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2020 finalist and third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza are all in action on Day 4.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (26)17-17921. 2. Louisville (6)15-17652. 3. Stanford13-37363.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

McIlroy to take aspects of Woods' game to improve in 2022

Rory McIlroy made it something of a ritual to write his goals for the season on the back of his boarding pass on the flight to the Middle East for his first tournament of the year. Gone, though, are the days when he might jot down the name and number...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game on Tuesday. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win.
UEFA
Frankfort Times

Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For the first set, Naomi Osaka's rediscovered love of the game meant it was anything but fun for Madison Brengle in the third round of the Australian Open. The defending champion conceded only four points in the first four games Wednesday and rifled forehand winners...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

NHL pioneer O'Ree 'overwhelmed' as No. 22 raised to rafters

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 now has a permanent home in Boston's TD Garden. The first Black player to appear in an NHL game, O’Ree became the 12th player in franchise history to have his number retired prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy