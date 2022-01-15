Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. After wild-card entry Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years, the personable Scotsman is aiming to make it two in three days. The five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park plays Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will have a big test against local hope Nick Kyrgios, although it'll be on Rod Laver Arena rather the mercurial Australian's preferred John Cain Arena. British qualifier Liam Broady lost to Kyrgios in the first round and he said “it’s the first time I’ve ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed . . . I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes (but) they did it for 2 1-2 hours, like every point. It was a zoo out there.” The Medvedev-Kyrgios match is destined to draw plenty of viewers, including defending Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka. After advancing to the third round, Osaka said watching Kyrgios seemed like a must: “Honestly, now I’m feeling like it’s not an Australian Open if you don’t watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain.” In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2020 finalist and third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza are all in action on Day 4.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO