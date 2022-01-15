ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Story of Mulligan – The California Golf Course Kitty

By Marc-André
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January of 2012 I received a call from my golf buddy, Eileen, about a cat that had been hanging out at a par 3 at the San Ramon Golf Course for several months. Her Husband, Gordie, had been driving 25 minutes to the course every morning for several months at...

