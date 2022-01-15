ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Katie Uhlaender now has made five of the six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. She’s also the first American woman...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

WesternU provost to give Team USA a mental boost at Beijing Olympics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
POMONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Uhlaender
Person
Kelly Curtis
Idaho8.com

Women’s hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams

The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each of its six teams’ salary caps to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics. The increased payroll and number of teams comes as a result of the league’s board of governors’ commitment to invest more than $25 million over the next three years. The decision is also considered a major step in the PHF’s attempt to thaw its relationship with United States and Canadian national team players. They have balked at joining North America’s lone professional women’s hockey league.
HOCKEY
Idaho8.com

Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

GENEVA (AP) — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics have been urged by human rights activists to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted. The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games but the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed. The IOC has not publicly detailed how athletes who speak out would be protected. Rob Koehler of the Global Athlete group says “silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns.” The Winter Games open on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
Vail Daily

Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
VAIL, CO
Idaho8.com

Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris has died at the age of 66. Harris was the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics. She was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round in 1977, but didn’t try out for the team because she was pregnant at the time. Harris helped Delta State University win three straight national titles in the 1970s and earned a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Sports Writer#Us Olympic#Ap Sports#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open by beating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-4. The four-time major champion is still on course for a fourth-round match against top-ranked Ash Barty at Melbourne Park. Osaka will next face Amanda Anisimova. Barty was front and center when the Australian Open celebrated its inaugural First Nations Day. But not for very long. She was on and off the court in 52 minutes in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over 142nd-ranked qualifier Lucia Bronzetti. Rafael Nadal didn’t get it all his own way on Rod Laver Arena. He needed five match points to beat No. 126-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
Idaho8.com

McIlroy to take aspects of Woods’ game to improve in 2022

Rory McIlroy made it something of a ritual to write his goals for the season on the back of his boarding pass on the flight to the Middle East for his first tournament of the year. But gone are the days when he might jot down the name and number of tournaments he wanted to win. Now it’s about smaller objectives more in his control and he’s using Tiger Woods as a benchmark. McIlroy noted Woods picked and chose when to be aggressive off the tee and played a more measured game. Expect McIlroy to be more like that at this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship.
GOLF
Idaho8.com

Climate change makes the future of Nordic skiing uncertain

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — When COVID-19 hit in the winter of 2020, many escaped cabin fever by hitting cross country ski trails. Nordic skis quickly became the new toilet paper – they were hard to find and sold out in stores. But the future of Nordic skiing is uncertain as climate change makes snow less certain and winters shorter. Many longtime skiers have watched glaciers melt away and normally frigid regions warm to un-skiable levels. Some cross country ski centers are resorting to making snow to ensure their skiers are happy. But that’s less of an option in the American West where water is scarce.
WINTHROP, WA
Idaho8.com

Becky Hammon: ‘Right time’ to leave NBA, return to WNBA

Becky Hammon says she has always followed her heart and is not worried about what other people think of her career decisions. From choosing to going to college at Colorado State instead of a bigger school, to playing for Russia in the Olympics and now leaving the NBA to coach the Las Vegas Aces. She has spent eight years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs becoming the first fulltime female coach in NBA history. She learned from one of the NBA’s best in Gregg Popovich and now feels it is time to go on a different path, pivoting to the WNBA.
BASKETBALL
Idaho8.com

NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

Hall of Famer Julius Erving says the commercial success he and other NBA players enjoyed in the 1980s didn’t just happen. The NBA champion known as Dr. J says players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan gave credit to him and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But they all stood on the shoulders of others. The 71-year-old Erving continues to be an ambassador of the game. He prides himself on being a Salvation Army kid. He said that’s what helped make him who he is. Erving says he never could have envisioned what his life has become, and doesn’t think the NBA could envision what it has become today.
NBA
Idaho8.com

NHL pioneer O’Ree ‘overwhelmed’ as No. 22 raised to rafters

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 now has a permanent home in Boston’s TD Garden. The first Black player to appear in an NHL game, O’Ree became the 12th player in franchise history to have his number retired prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. The honor came 64 years to the day after he became the league’s first Black player on Jan. 18, 1958. The pregame ceremony included a video montage with highlights of O’Ree’s career, as well as testimonials from various people who expressed how O’Ree had touched their lives.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy