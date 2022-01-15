ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

 4 days ago

Katie Uhlaender now has made five of the six U.S. Olympic women's skeleton teams. She's also the first American woman...

Riverside Press Enterprise

WesternU provost to give Team USA a mental boost at Beijing Olympics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
POMONA, CA
Katie Uhlaender
Kelly Curtis
Vail Daily

Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
VAIL, CO
Mexico threatens fans with 5-year bans for homophobic chant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Soccer Federation says any fan caught screaming a homophobic chant at its matches will face a five-year ban from national team games. Federation President Yon de Luisa says fans buying tickets will have to register their personal information and present a QR code and identification at a stadium entrance. The security presence at national squad matches will also be increased with the goal of ensuring anyone heard making the offensive chant will be expelled and face a ban. Mexico played a September home World Cup qualifier without fans and will have an empty stadium for its next two.
SOCCER
#Skeleton#Us Olympic#Americans
Ash Barty marks First Nations Day with easy win in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was front and center when the Australian Open celebrated its inaugural First Nations Day, but not for very long. The top-ranked Barty has Indigenous heritage and her second-round match at Melbourne Park’s main stadium was included among the features of a program dedicated to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of Australia. She was on and off the court in 52 minutes in a 6-1, 6-1 win over 142nd-ranked qualifier Lucia Bronzetti. Rafael Nadal didn’t get it all his own way in the next match on Rod Laver Arena. He needed five match points to beat No. 126-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
SPORTS
Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

BEIJING (AP) — With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital are disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions. Organizers have announced no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. People interviewed this week appeared understanding of the restrictions, although China allows no public protests, or opinion polling and tightly restricts the media and critical speech. Beijing reported just one new case of the highly contagious omicron variant on Wednesday in Beijing, where parts of the city are under lockdown.
SPORTS
Jesús Ferreira agrees to 4-year MLS contract with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira has agreed to a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. The deal announced for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap. Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017. A son of former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.
MLS
James Sands makes Glasgow Rangers debut in draw vs Aberdeen

American midfielder James Sands has made his debut for Glasgow Rangers. Sands played the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5. The deal runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season. Sands made his MLS debut in 2017 and appeared last year in 26 regular-season games and four postseason matches. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Timberwolves beat Knicks...Rafael Nadal advances

UNDATED (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the New York Knicks 112-110. The Knicks got a strong game from Kemba Walker in his return from a nine-game absence with a sore left knee and nursed a lead for most of the fourth quarter. But the Timberwolves rallied and then held on when Alec Burks missed a 3-pointer that would have won it for New York.
NBA
Baylor beats WV, Norton fired, Gomes promoted

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored a career-high 25 points in his second start of the season, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia. Baylor bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion Bears have won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games. Matthew Mayer added 20 points for Baylor. Cryer started in place of leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Malik Curry scored 19 points to lead West Virginia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break. The only exception is when the tests are needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. The league and Players' Association agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into place in late December. The league says positive COVID-19 test results are declining. The NHL and NHLPA will review protocols again Jan. 31. So far this season, 104 games have been postponed. Several of those postponements were prompted by attendance restrictions in Canada.
NHL
Update on the latest sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach say they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell sitting on a curb.
NFL
St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli has knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal, and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win. Bayern was knocked out with a 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round. Hamburger SV reached the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty shootout win over Cologne. Bochum defeated Bundesliga rival Mainz, and Karlsruher SC defeated third-division 1860 Munich 1-0 away.
UEFA
Warriors beat Pistons...Flames snap 4-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points, Stephen Curry had 18, and the Golden State Warriors returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86. Curry was back after a one-game absence. He shot 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers and added eight assists. He fell on his right hand during a win at Chicago on Friday, then missed Sunday’s 119-99 loss at Minnesota. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points for the Warriors.
NBA

